Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old in Winston-Salem

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Anariah Davis was last seen on Baux Mountain Road walking towards an unknown destination.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Anariah Davis was last seen on Baux Mountain Road walking towards an unknown destination. Police said she was wearing a Tan/Burgundy hoodie, blue jeans, and peach-colored crocks.

Davis has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, police said.