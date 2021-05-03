Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old.
According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Anariah Davis was last seen on Baux Mountain Road walking towards an unknown destination. Police said she was wearing a Tan/Burgundy hoodie, blue jeans, and peach-colored crocks.
Davis has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anariah Davis is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.