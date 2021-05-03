x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old in Winston-Salem

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Anariah Davis was last seen on Baux Mountain Road walking towards an unknown destination.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old. 

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Anariah Davis was last seen on Baux Mountain Road walking towards an unknown destination. Police said she was wearing a Tan/Burgundy hoodie, blue jeans, and peach-colored crocks.

Davis has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, police said. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anariah Davis is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700. 

Related Articles