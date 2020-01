A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old last seen in Fayetteville by the name of Darrin Lynn Bradshaw.

According to the NC Center for Missing Person, Bradshaw is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing a red and grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about Darrin Lynn Bradshaw is asked to call Officer B. Melvin at the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-557-9551.