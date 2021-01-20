x
Missing Winston-Salem man could be on BMX bike

A silver alert has been issued for 22-year-old Tahj Darity.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need help finding 22-year-old Tahj Darity. A silver alert went out for him Wednesday morning because he is believed to suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment. 

Police said Darity was last seen in Winston-Salem and could be heading to Charlotte or Greensboro. He was wearing a blue face mask, blue long-sleeve zip-up jacket, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force One sneakers. He could be on a black BMX bike and carrying a black and yellow drawstring bag. 

Darity is 6'5 and weighs 160 pounds. 

Anyone with information about Tahj J Darity should call Winston Salem Police Department at the Winston Salem Police department at 1-336-773-7700 or 911.

Credit: NC Center for Missing Persons
Tahj Darity

