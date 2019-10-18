RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 22-year-old woman by the name of Cadie Leason Phillips.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Phillips was last seen on Walter Wilson Road in Bear Creek, NC.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Phillips was last seen wearing blue jeans with tears in the front, and a neon orange hoodie with strips on the sleeves.

Anyone with information about Cadie Leason Phillips should call Culberson at the Chatham County Sheriff at 919-542-2911.

