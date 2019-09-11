RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 30-year-old endangered woman by the name of Lauren Ann Dyson.

Dyson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on Turnwood Lane in Winston-Salem.

According to a release from the N.C. Center of Missing Persons, Dyson could be driving a 2010 Burgundy Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about Lauren Ann Dyson should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

