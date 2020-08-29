Silver Alert issued for missing 30-year-old Forsyth County man

According to the NC Center for Missing Persons, Christian Merchant Breeding was last seen at 340 Lake Pointe Lane in Belews Creek.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)

The NC Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 30-year-old man from Forsyth County.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Christian Merchant Breeding, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Breeding was last seen at 340 Lake Pointe Ln, Belews Creek, NC.