CARY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman by the name of Andrea Ellers Brooks, 50.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Brooks was last seen in the 2300 block of Stephens Road in Cary wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, dark blue pants, and pink and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about Andrea Ellers Brooks should call T. E Vibert at the Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012.

