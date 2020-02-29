GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 56-year-old woman by the name of Carolyn Ann Whaley.

Whaley is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The NC Center for Missing Persons says Whaley was last seen on Pipers Glen Court in Greensboro. Police say she was wearing a brown velvet track suit, small cream alligator skin purse, and a backpack.

Whaley is believed to possibly be traveling Northeast towards Summit, NC.

