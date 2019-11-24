RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 58-year-old endangered man by the name of Walter Rudolph Hausermann.

According to the NC Center for Missing Persons, Hausermann is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on S. Ridge Ave in Kannapolis wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Walter Rudolph Hausermann is asked to call Officer J.West at the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

Vehicle Description:

Make: Mitsubishi Model: Eclipse Year: 1997 Color: Red License Plate Number: DME2695 Licensing State: NC

ALE Special Agents Seize 250 Grams of Cocaine, 43 Grams of Heroin, and Guns During Raid

'He's Still Doing Work' Organs Of Asheboro Man Struck By Driver Charged With DWI Saving New Lives

Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Greensboro O'Reilly's Store

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users