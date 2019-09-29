WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man by the name of Willis Melvin Boone, 62.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Boone is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on Burkhead Street in Whiteville, NC.

The N.C. Center of Missing Persons says he could be traveling in a 2017 300 Limited S Chrysler with an NC license plate number of E7577.

