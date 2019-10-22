RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man last seen in Mebane, NC by the name of Ted Edward Allred.

According to the NC Center for Missing Persons, Allred is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Allred was last seen on Lebanon road wearing a dark-colored "Bailey's Cigarettes" ball cap, blue coat, black pants, and black shoes.

Allred could be headed to Durham VA Hospital or to Lennig Road in Nathalie, VA.

Anyone with information about Ted Edward Allred should call Deputy Kevin Mitchell at the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 919-644-3050.

Car Description

Make: Nissan Model: Frontier Year: 2018 Color: White License Plate Number: FDH-2677 Licensing State: NC

