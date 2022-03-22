Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old woman who could be traveling to Greensboro area

Greensboro police said Willie Cook Fox was reported missing from the Durham area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old woman who could be traveling to the Greensboro area.

Greensboro police said Willie Cook Fox was reported missing from the Durham area. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’7’’ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a black t-shirt, dark pants, blue or purple socks with a white design, a black knit toboggan, using a cane, and carrying a small brown handbag.



Police said she was driving a navy blue Dodge Dart with NC registration tag HCN6242. They said she could have dementia or another cognitive impairment and other medical conditions.

If you have any information contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.