BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old, Burlington woman.

The Burlington Police Department said Jattie Watkins was last seen in an area on Auburn Drive. She’s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Watkins is 5’ 4’’ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Watkins was driving a silver 2019 Kia Soul with a license plate number YPR1649.

If you have any information call 911 or the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.