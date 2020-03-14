BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old man by the name of Luther Edward Mann who has a cognitive impairment according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police say Mann was last seen in the 7000 block of Olmstead Dr. at 4:50 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, Mann is possibly wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans. Police say Mann left driving his white 2002 Toyota Corolla, North Carolina registration PEN-5958.

Anyone with information on the location of Mann is urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

