Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

James Rolph Younger was reported missing from Surry County.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man from Surry County.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued an alert for James Rolph Younger who could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Younger was last seen wearing a blue checkered button-up shirt, gray slacks, and gray New Balance shoes. He was in the area of Raven Ridge Trail in Dobson, North Carolina.

He is driving a dark brown Buick Century 2002 vehicle with license plate number FDC8384. Deputies said his vehicle is missing both of the front hub caps.