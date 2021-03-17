x
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 89-year-old man

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Update: At the request of the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, the  N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Kenneth Gale Pipes. 

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old endangered man by the name of Kenneth Gale Pipes. 

Pipes is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans in Snow Camp, NC according to the NC Center for Missing Persons. 

Pipes could be driving a 2014 Toyota Camry, license plate number: TNC1806.

Anyone with information about Kenneth Gale Pipes is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 1-336-570-6777 or 911 .

