Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Rockingham County woman

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Beulah Wall Crenshaw, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman by the name of Beulah Wall Crenshaw.

She was last seen in Rockingham County wearing a navy blue jogging suit with orange and white lettering of the word bears written on the jacket. She was also described as carrying a black purse and a walking cane.