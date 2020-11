Winston-Salem police are looking for 90-year-old, Jasper Reynolds Moyer.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Winston-Salem police are looking for 90-year-old, Jasper Reynolds Moyer.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He could be traveling to Eden in a blue 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate EJR8983.