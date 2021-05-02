Missing 91-year-old Gaston County man found dead

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Hickory, North Carolina, said a 91-year-old Gaston County man reported missing last week died in a crash Sunday.
A Silver Alert was issued for 91-year-old Donald Joy, who had last been seen in the area of Kelly Road in Mount Holly on Feb. 3. On Sunday, the Silver Alert for Joy was canceled without further explanation.
On Monday, Hickory Police said Joy's pickup truck was found off 9th Street Drive Northeast after being involved in a crash. Police said Joy's truck ran off the road and wrecked. Joy died from injuries sustained in the crash.