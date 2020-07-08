Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington man

Police said Bobby Clay Bridges, 34, was last seen Friday morning walking away from his home.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burlington man.

Police said Bobby Clay Bridges, 34, was last seen Friday morning walking away from his home. Burlington Police said Bridges suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medication.

Bridges was wearing gray sweat pants and a green shirt. He’s known to frequent the North Church Street and Graham Hopedale Road areas in Burlington.