Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burlington man.
Police said Bobby Clay Bridges, 34, was last seen Friday morning walking away from his home. Burlington Police said Bridges suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medication.
Bridges was wearing gray sweat pants and a green shirt. He’s known to frequent the North Church Street and Graham Hopedale Road areas in Burlington.
If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.