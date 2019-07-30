CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County authorities are asking for the public's help in looking for a missing endangered man on Tuesday.

Thomas Carr Hester was last seen on the 6200 stretch of Ramada Drive in Clemmons, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported Hester missing. Hester is 74 years old and believed to have a cognitive impairment.

