Silver alert issued for missing Greensboro teen

18-year-old Deven Lamont Cain was last seen riding a green mountain bike around NC-68 and Regional Road Sunday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need your help finding 18-year-old Deven Lamont Cain.

The police department issued a silver alert for Cain on Monday morning. They said he meets the criteria for a silver alert because he's believed to have a cognitive impairment.

Cain was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday riding a green mountain bike in the area around NC-68 and Regional Road. He had on a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.