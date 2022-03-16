Silver alert issued for missing Greensboro man

Police are looking for Cory Overton, 39, he was last seen in the area and is 6' 0" tall and weighs 200 pounds. Overton is Black and has brown eyes. He was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue/gray t-shirt with Special Olympics logo on the t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and Nike leather sneakers. They said he could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.