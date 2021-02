Greensboro police are searching for William Eugene Mebane, who is believed to suffer from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

A silver alert was issued for Mr. William Eugene Mebane on Thursday morning.

Mebane is around 5'6'' and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen walking in the area of Kentwood Street, wearing a red checkered jacket that has a hole in the right shoulder.