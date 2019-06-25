WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man who sufferers from cognitive disorders.

According to police, Matthew Swain Robertson,37, was reported missing Tuesday, after last being seen on Church St. in downtown Winston-Salem Monday morning.

He was described as wearing a gray t-shirt, red shorts, and white, blue, and red tennis shoes.

Robertson is 5'10 and weighs 140 pounds.

Those with any information on Robertson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Español at (336) 728-3904.

