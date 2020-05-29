Silver Alert issued for missing Randolph County woman

Joan Rubens, 77, may be driving a 1999 Saturn with a pink decal that reads "Do You Follow Jesus This Closely?"

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are looking for 77-year-old Joan Rubens, who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Thursday, May 28 around 7 p.m. in the area of Bethel Friends Road in Asheboro. She was wearing a pink sweater, white shirt, blue pants, and black sneakers. Rubens has ties to the Thomasville area.

Rubens drives a gold-in-color, 1999 Saturn SC2 passenger car displaying an NC License Tag of TBM-7086. The car has a pink decal on the back of it that reads "Do You Follow Jesus This Closely?”

If you have any information about the silver alert for her, please call 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.