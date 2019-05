SEAGROVE, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Randolph County woman.

Kellie Brisco, 33, was last seen on Antioch Church Road in Seagrove. Investigators said she could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment

She has on black leggings, black blouse, and tan sandals. She also has a pink purse.

If you have any information contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-736-9302.