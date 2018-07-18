RURAL HALL, NC (WFMY) - A Silver Alert was sent out Wednesday morning for a missing man from Rural Hall.

Paul McMorris is missing from his home on Germanton Road and is considered endangered. McMorris is said to suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

McMorris is 52 years old and 5-feet-11 with black hair and brown eyes. His car is a blue 1991 Cadillac sedan with a PFK-3738 North Carolina tag.

If you have any information on McMorris, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY