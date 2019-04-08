WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem 19-year-old who has a cognitive condition.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Royce Renegar, 19, is missing from the 3000 block of High Point Rd. in Winston.

He was last seen on August 3 wearing a blue cut-off shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. Renegar is described as currently having a shaved head.

Police say he also has a couple of tattoos on his left arm that say "Crystal". He is 5’9 in height and weighs 201 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.