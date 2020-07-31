Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem man

At the request of the Winston Salem Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Telly Lee Martin.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: At the request of the Winston Salem Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Telly Lee Martin.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem man that has been diagnosed with bi-polar, schizophrenia, and diabetes.

Authorities say Telly Lee Martin was last seen leaving his home on Gray Avenue Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jogging pants, and black sandals.

Martin is said to be known to frequent the neighborhood around Food Lion on New Walkertown Road and to travel to Tranquility Care on 5100 Lansing Drive.