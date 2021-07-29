Silver alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man

Darnell William Covington was last seen on Sunday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Winston-Salem police need your help finding 55-year-old, Darnell William Covington. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 250 pounds with short gray hair, gray facial hair, and has brown eyes, and suffers from cognitive impairment.

Covington was last seen on Sunday in the area of Northwest Blvd. and Liberty St. in Winston-Salem. He was last seen wearing a blue, black and white Nike sweatsuit and blue croc sandals.