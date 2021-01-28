Silver alert issued for missing 18-year-old in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need help searching for 18-year-old Jami Isaah Williams.
A Silver Alert was issued for Williams, who suffers from a cognitive disorder, Thursday morning.
Police say he walked away from his home on W. 26 Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since. He was wearing a blue, white and black-hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white Adidas tennis shoes.
Williams is 5'6 and weighs 180-pounds.
Please call police at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904 if you see him. You can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.