WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager, last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Cameron Miguel Wilson went missing after leaving his home on Trellis Lane.

Wilson is 6'2, weighs 215 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and suffers from cognitive disorders.

Police say Wilson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black "Jordan" sneakers.

If you have any information about Wilson’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.