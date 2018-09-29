MATTHEWS, NC (WFMY) -- A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen in Mathews, NC.

According to the North Carolina Center of Missing Persons, Stephanie Hanner Team,69, may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Team was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, and glasses.

Vehicle Description:

Make: Lexus Model: ES350

Year: 2016 Color: Black

License Plate Number: RSB4574

Licensing State: NC

Anyone with information about Team's whereabouts is urged to contact the Matthew Police Department at (704) 847-5555.

