Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in the Greensboro area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Peteria Brianna Moorer.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Moorer was reported missing early Monday morning at 12:06 a.m.

She was last seen on foot in the Greensboro area wearing a red ribbed jacket, gray basketball shorts, black and white shoes with red and clear glasses.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with Black hair and Brown Eyes.

According to police, Moorer suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments, and medical conditions.