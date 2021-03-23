Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in the Greensboro area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Peteria Brianna Moorer.
According to the Greensboro Police Department, Moorer was reported missing early Monday morning at 12:06 a.m.
She was last seen on foot in the Greensboro area wearing a red ribbed jacket, gray basketball shorts, black and white shoes with red and clear glasses.
She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with Black hair and Brown Eyes.
According to police, Moorer suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments, and medical conditions.
Anyone with information on Moorer is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.