Have you seen her? Guilford Co. deputies are searching for a missing woman with a cognitive disability

Phyllis Carter Rollins was last seen on Monday on the 4400 block of Old Randleman Road.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing in Guilford County, according to deputies.

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reported 75-year-old Phyllis Carter Rollins missing Tuesday around 10:36 a.m.

It should be noted that she has cognitive impairments which may affect her judgment.

Deputies said Rollins was last seen on Monday around 10:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of Old Randleman Road. She is five foot three and weighs 145 pounds.

Rollins has short grey hair and brown eyes. She might be wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Frank & Larry’s” printed on it, a navy-blue jacket with white on the inside, sweatpants or loose-fitting pants, and black or brown boots.

Deputies said they believed Rollins may be in the area of Greensboro, High Point, or the suburbs of Guilford County.