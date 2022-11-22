Have you seen her? Guilford Co. deputies are searching for a missing woman with a cognitive disability

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing in Guilford County, according to deputies.
Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reported 75-year-old Phyllis Carter Rollins missing Tuesday around 10:36 a.m.
It should be noted that she has cognitive impairments which may affect her judgment.
Deputies said Rollins was last seen on Monday around 10:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of Old Randleman Road. She is five foot three and weighs 145 pounds.
Rollins has short grey hair and brown eyes. She might be wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Frank & Larry’s” printed on it, a navy-blue jacket with white on the inside, sweatpants or loose-fitting pants, and black or brown boots.
Deputies said they believed Rollins may be in the area of Greensboro, High Point, or the suburbs of Guilford County.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective J. Allen at 336-641-2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.