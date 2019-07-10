WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is asking for the public's help locating Justin Jones. Jones was reported missing from Woodgate Drive, but was last seen driving a teal colored Ford Escape with North Carolina plate number PCH-3198 in Greensboro.

A Silver Alert is active for Jones. He is described as a 28-year-old white man, standing 6'01" tall, and weighs roughly 300 pounds. He has green eyes, dark brown hair and a beard.

Jones was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark colored shirt.

Officials say Jones is diagnosed with a "serious behavioral condition" and threatened self-harm.

If you see Justin Jones, please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.