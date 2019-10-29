WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Kenneth Eugene Little.

Winston-Salem Police said Little left a hospital without notifying staff. He left Tuesday morning between 12:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a zipper over a white football jersey with the number 17. He’s about 6’ tall and weighs about 230 lbs. Police said he has been diagnosed with a cognitive condition in addition to other medical conditions.

If you have any information call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

