WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

WSPD said Elise Lattimore was last seen Wednesday around 1 p.m. Police said she is about 5'1" and has black hair and blue eyes. WSPD said she was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with gray, red and white Air Jordan shoes.

If you have any information, call WSPD at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.