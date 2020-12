According to the Snow Hill Police Department, Jocelyn Natalya Enevoldsen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

SNOW HILL, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 27-year-old woman by the name of Jocelyn Natalya Enevoldsen.

According to the Snow Hill Police Department, Enevoldsen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities believe she could possibly be headed to Kinston, NC. She was last seen in Snow Hill.