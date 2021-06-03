x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local

62-year-old reported missing may have dementia, police say

Police said Jon Richard Nelson, 62, may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Credit: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office
Jon Richard Nelson was reported missing on Saturday, March 6 in Caldwell County, North Carolina.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Caldwell County, North Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be suffering from dementia. 

A Silver Alert was issued for 62-year-old Jon Richard Nelson, who was last seen on Grady Place in Lenoir, which is about an hour north of Charlotte. Police say Nelson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. 

Nelson is described as a white male. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair. 

Deputies have not said if Nelson is believed to be driving or where he may be headed. Any person with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 828-758-2324. 

RELATED: Third stimulus check: Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage

RELATED: The show must go on for Charlotte's live music venues, but how?

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app