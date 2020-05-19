Silver alert issued for missing 16-year-old in Winston-Salem

Police are trying to find Diamond Krystina MannsSheffield. They believe she ran away from her home on Wales Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are trying to find a 16-year-old girl who they believe ran away from her home on Wales Street.

A silver alert has been issued for Diamond Krystina MannsSheffield. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday wearing a black shirt with “f.r.i.e.n.d.s.” printed on it and pajama pants. She has short black hair with red braids.

MannsSheffield has been diagnosed with a cognitive condition, which is why a silver alert has been issued for her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. MannsSheffield is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.