CLEMMONS, N.C. — A missing 16-year-old from Clemmons is the subject of a Silver Alert.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Kendric Penner. Penner was last seen on the 6700 block of Amberley Lane. Penner was believed to be wearing a red t-shirt, khaki shorts, black socks and black shoes. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says he may have a cognitive impairment.

If you know anything about Penner's disappearance, call the Sheriff's office at (336) 727-2112.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office SILVER ALERT*** Kendric Adam Penner was last seen on Sunday, July 21st 2019 in the Middlebrook Drive area of Clemmons. Kendric is a black male, 16 years old, approximately 5'8" and 140 lbs, brown...

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users