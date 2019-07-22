CLEMMONS, N.C. — A missing 16-year-old from Clemmons is the subject of a Silver Alert.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Kendric Penner. Penner was last seen on the 6700 block of Amberley Lane. Penner was believed to be wearing a red t-shirt, khaki shorts, black socks and black shoes. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says he may have a cognitive impairment.
If you know anything about Penner's disappearance, call the Sheriff's office at (336) 727-2112.
