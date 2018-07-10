GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - A 55-year-old Greensboro man was reported missing Sunday morning.

Michael Todd Wicker was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. on the 1500 block of Woodbriar Avenue in Greensboro.

Wicker was last seen wearing a green short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Wicker, 54, has dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Wicker should call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287 or 911.

