KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police need your help tracking down a missing man in need of medical help.

60-year-old Mark Hale left Shuler Health Care on foot just after 1 p.m on Monday. When he did not return, police were called to the facility on Pitts Street, around 8 p.m.

Hale suffers from a cognitive disability and needs to take medication. He was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a green or gray t-shirt and black tennis shoes with a bandanna on his head.

If you know where he may be, call Kernersville Police at 336-9996-3177.

