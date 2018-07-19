SURRY COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Surry County Thursday morning.

Teresa Caudle was last seen on Fancy Gap Road near US Highway 52. She was reportedly wearing a white shirt with floral print and yellow pants. The alert says she may be traveling south on Highway 52.

Caudle, 54, is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment. The Silver Alert was sent out after 1 a.m.

Anyone with information about Caudle should contact the Surry County Sheriff's Office at 336-374-3000.

