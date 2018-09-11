WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say a silver alert has been issued for 38-year-old Brian Eugene Chilton, who is missing.

Police say Mr. Chilton suffers from a cognitive impairment. He was last seen on October 10, 2018.

Police believe he may be traveling in a red pickup truck possibly toward Virginia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY