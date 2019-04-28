WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing 38-year-old woman and asking for the public's help.

Monica N. Powanda was last seen Friday afternoon around 3 near the 3600 block of Cash Drive. Powanda was last seen wearing a white or red short sleeve shirt, green sweatpants and blue flip flops. Police say she may be on foot.

Powanda has a cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert was issued.

Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Espanol at (336) 728-3904.

