HIGH POINT, NC - High Point Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 55-year-old man.

Michael Ray Nicholson was reported missing Sunday morning in a Silver Alert. Nicholson was last seen on the 400 block of Centennial Street in High Point wearing a red sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and purple and neon-colored tennis shoes. Nicholson may also be carrying more clothes in a shopping bag.

Nicholson is believed to be headed towards Greensboro. Nicholson is believed to have a cognitive condition.

Anyone with information about Nicholson's disappearance should call the High Point Police at 336-883-3224.

