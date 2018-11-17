WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- Winston-Salem Police is asking for your help finding a woman reported missing.

Shadasha L. Williams has been reported missing and was last seen in the 2300 block of Patterson Ave. She was last seen wearing a red dress and black and red Nike shoes.

She was seen getting into an unknown red vehicle with some people who haven't been identified.

It was recently learned that Williams has a cognitive condition.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

